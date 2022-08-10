'Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape': What you need to know about Fire Prevention Week 2022

Here are tips to help you stay safe while helping your family escape from a possible house fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oct. 9 marks Fire Prevention Week and fire departments across the country are urging the public to become more educated on fire safety.

President Woodrow Wilson first established Fire Prevention Day in 1920 which highlighted the risks of deadly fires and those who were lost to fire-related tragedies.

These days, Americans are urged to take steps to prevent fires in homes, schools, buildings and even the Great Outdoors.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fires in many homes burn faster than ever. Those who are inside have as little as two minutes, or less, to escape a house fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds.

The U.S. Fire Administration is seeing an alarming trend in fires from 2011 to 2020.

In 2020, fire deaths were up almost 24% from where they were in 2011 and damage from fires were almost $22 billion in 2020 – more than 83% higher than what it was in 2011.

So far in 2022, 1,625 people have died in a house fire.

The Biden administration is also educating the public on fire safety. Their theme for the week, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” emphasize on preparedness when it comes to fire escape plans, testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly.

Those who live in areas prone to wildfires, it means clearing brush and other vegetation around homes to stay safe.

According to an NFPA survey, only one of three U.S. households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

The NPFA has also shared some tips for families to plan their escape in case of a fire:

Make a home escape plan. Draw a map of your home showing all doors and windows. Discuss the plan with everyone in your home.

a home escape plan. Draw a map of your home showing all doors and windows. Discuss the plan with everyone in your home. Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily.

at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily. Have an outside meeting place – like a tree, light pole or mailbox – a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet.

an outside meeting place – like a tree, light pole or mailbox – a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet. Practice your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, twice a year.

your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, twice a year. Practice using different ways out.

using different ways out. Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them. Close doors behind you as you leave.

If you have an alarm and it sounds, you are urged to get out of the house and stay out. They say never go back inside for people or pets.

If you’re escaping through smoke, the NFPA says to get low and go under the smoke and make your way out.

National Fire Prevention Week ends Oct. 15.

