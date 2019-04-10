LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Crews are trying to figure out what started a fire in Buechel.

The fire happened just after 3 p.m. Oct.4 in the area of Applegrove and Newport Roads.

Crews say the fire was blazing through the roof of the two-story home.

Arson investigators are on the scene.

The good news is the family of nine was able to make it out safely. No one was injured.

