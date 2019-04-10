LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is asking for the public's health in finding 15-year-old Carmen Howard.

Howard is 5'4" with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has Schizoaffective bipolar disorder and police said she is suffering a manic episode. She was last seen running away from Maryhurst employees outside Norton Children's Hospital on October 1.

Howard was last seen in a black t-shirt with flower print, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Police said she requires medical attention and may still have a piece of metal wire through her lower gum.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

