Best Western engulfed in flames in southern Indiana, officials say

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A huge fire broke out of a southern Indiana hotel on Sunday morning.

According to Clarksville Police Department, the fire broke out around 10 a.m. at the Best Western Green Tree Inn, located at 1425 Broadway St right off of Louis and Clark Parkway.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

At this time, it's unknown if there are any injuries or exactly how the fire started.

This is a developing story. We will update this when we have more information.

