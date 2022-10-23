1 dead in Fern Creek shooting, LMPD confirms

Police said the victim was found in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Fern Creek.

Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. after reports of the incidents.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

