Jury returns guilty verdict to man involved in 2020 shooting of cab driver

Rogerrick Miller shot the victim in the neck after a 'verbal argument' over payment for a cab ride.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against a man who shot a 777 Taxi Cab driver in 2020 at S.10th and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Rogerrick Miller was found guilty of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and for being a persistent felony offender.

According to a media release, the jury found Miller guilty after hearing witness testimony and evidence that Miller shot Khatri Abdllahi in the neck after a 'verbal argument' over payment for a cab ride.

Officials say Miller had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

The media release states that Abdllahi was left a quadriplegic. He is a husband and father of two who immigrated to the U.S. in 2016.

Unfortunately, officials say his condition has deteriorated, and he is in a coma from which a doctor testified he won’t recover.

The family has sent up a GoFundMe account.

Miller was sentenced for a total of 30 years with no probation.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 9:15 a.m.

