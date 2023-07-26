Federal class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those affected by Norton Healthcare data breach

Plaintiffs allege their personal information - including names, addresses, Social Security numbers and more - has been stolen by hackers putting them at risk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of employees and patients whose information was stolen from Norton Healthcare in a cyber attack earlier this year.

The lawsuit was filed by a former employee and current patient. It will include anyone impacted by the data breach, which could be tens of thousands of individuals.

The lawsuit alleges Norton Healthcare maintained private information in a reckless manner and failed to take the steps to secure it.

Plaintiffs allege their personal information - including names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers and financial information - has been stolen by hackers putting them at risk of identity theft and fraud.

They are seeking compensatory damages and 10 years of credit monitoring for victims.

Norton Healthcare sent a statement to WHAS11 News saying:

"We intend to vigorously defend ourselves in any litigation associated with the cyber event we experienced earlier this year. However, it is our practice not to comment on any pending litigation."

Here is the full lawsuit:

