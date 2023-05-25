'We appreciate your patience': Norton Healthcare shares guidance as it continues to recover from cyber event

Patients can visit Norton Prompt Care clinics and Norton Immediate Care Centers for same-day appointments for an illness or minor injury according to their website.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is still recovering from a cyber event that happened in early May.

According to their website, while it's still under investigation, they "continue to bring systems back online and are closer to resuming all operations."

"Norton Healthcare is working with third party specialists to carefully examine and safely restore all network applications following the cyber event. This process is a time consuming but critical part of the restoration process. We appreciate your patience as the investigation continues," the website reads.

The Norton MyChart is still available for online scheduling, e-Check-in and to check billing information. However, patients will be notified with they can accept online payments again.

If anyone needs a prescription refill, medications can be called into the pharmacy of a patient's choosing, but if it's not available, they're asked to call the provider's office according to the website.

Any patients with questions about scheduled procedures, exams or appointments are asked to reach out to their provider's office directly.

If there is a need to reschedule, your provider will reach out to you instead according to Norton.

Regarding testing and imaging results, "our providers are working hard to communicate the results from tests and images and will share that information with you as quickly as possible."

Patients can visit Norton Prompt Care clinics and Norton Immediate Care Centers for same-day appointments for an illness or minor injury.

For more information, visit either NortonHealthcare.com or NortonChildrens.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.