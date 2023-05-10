Norton Healthcare takes several systems offline after computer network issues, 'suspicious communication'

As a precaution, they not only took several systems offline but also removed both internet and email access.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare took several systems offline after experiencing issues with their computer network according to officials.

In a statement, Renee Murphy, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, said they started experiencing issues on Tuesday with the network and "received a suspicious communication related to our information systems."

It is unclear which systems were taken offline.

Murphy said they are working with external partners to analyze the network while working to restore the impacted systems.

"Following established protocols for this kind of situation, our team continues to provide quality care and all locations remain open and operational. We extend our sincere gratitude to our employees and providers for their dedication to our patients," Murphy said.

Public Relations Director Maggie Roetker said some of Norton's systems were partially restored on Wednesday but did not clarify what was still offline.

