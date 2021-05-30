Police investigating fatal two-car collision off Poplar Level Road

LMPD says a driver struck a car stopped at a red light on Gilmore Lane after traveling at high speeds. The driver was then ejected after flipping the car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following an overnight two-car collision on Poplar Level Road and Gilmore Lane.

Police's preliminary reports that a car driven by the man was traveling on Poplar Level Rd. at high speeds. The driver eventually struck a curb and ran onto the sidewalk.

Police say the driver then continued south across all lanes of Gilmore Ln. striking the driver of another car stopped at a red light.

The driver then struck an embankment causing the car to flip which ejected the driver. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

LMPD says the driver of the car that was struck was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision.

