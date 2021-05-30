LMPD: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Green Light Lounge

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday. The ongoing investigation is being handled by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at the Green Light Lounge early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the business located in the 3500 block of Seventh Street Road around 3 a.m. Once on the scene, responding authorities located a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

LMPD says a second gunshot victim was transported by private means to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and subsequently transported to UofL Hospital. Police say the man remains in critical condition.

The two victims have not been identified and police did not indicate if there were suspects in the matter.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

