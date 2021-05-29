Metro Police investigate string of car thefts in Highlands

Metro Police told WHAS11 News there have been two car thefts reported in the last 24 hours on Bonnycastle and Baxter Avenues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking into a string of stolen cars reported in the Highlands over the last three days.

WHAS11 News began asking questions after a post on social media app NextDoor said a car was stolen off the street in front of a house on Bonnycastle Avenue less than five minutes after it was parked.

Metro Police told WHAS11 News there have been two car thefts reported in the last 24 hours on Bonnycastle and Baxter Avenues.

According to a department spokeswoman, vehicles have also been reported stolen just off Bardstown Road, Frankfort Avenue, Rubel Avenue, Alta Avenue, Eastern Parkway and other locations since May 23.

LMPD also said there have been other reports of thefts from vehicles with witnesses reporting juveniles as the main culprits in the incidents.

Police are asking residents to make sure your vehicles are secured by locking all doors, securing the keys and using an anti-theft steering wheel device.

They also suggest owners to invest in an audible alarm, an immobilizing device or a tracking device.

Police said the more time a thief has to work on a vehicle, the more likely they’ll pass it by.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.