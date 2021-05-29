LMPD moves into examination of evidence in deadly Ohio River boat-barge collision

An April 17 boat and barge collision caused the death of three individuals including two who were later located in the river. The Coast Guard is also investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The video shown above was originally aired April 25, 2021.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) provided an update into a boat and barge collision that killed three people April 17.

A total of seven people were on a boat near Greenwood Boat Docks that crashed into a barge and sent all the passengers into the Ohio River. Five of the boaters were rescued while two were missing. The two missing people were later found dead days later.

LMPD said the investigation remains active at this time and is being conducted jointly with the United State Coast Guard.

However, investigators have conducted all interviews in the investigation and has now moved onto an examination of evidence.

As the investigation continues to unfold, LMPD cannot release their report on the crash.

