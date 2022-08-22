An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana

It's unclear what caused the semi-truck to overturn, but it left a big mess on the interstate late Monday morning.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A overturned semi-truck hauling eggs caused quite the traffic scramble late Monday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-65 North near the 9-mile marker blocking the right lane.

The roof of the Rose Acre Farms semi was damaged, causing cracked eggs to spill along the interstate.

Traffic was diverted onto State Road 60 at Exit 7 while cleanup took place.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

