Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of DUI

Chet Gentry was accused of driving under the influence in Oldham County when he was pulled over by La Grange Police Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars after being arrested for DUI.

La Grange Police arrested Chet Gentry Friday night in Oldham County for driving while drunk, having an open container in his car and not properly using an installed ignition interlock device.

The device requires drivers to blow an acceptable alcohol-free breath sample before you can start your car.

It is used in Kentucky to cut back on how long you can lose your license after a drunk driving conviction.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Gentry was off-duty at the time of his arrest and was driving his personal car.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.