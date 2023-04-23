LMPD: Teen dead after Louisville man with BAC allegedly 4 times legal limit crashes into 3 cars

Ernesto Ocampo, 27, was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, murder, wanton endangerment, and driving with no license.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into three cars, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy and injuring multiple others.

According to the arrest citation, 27-year-old Ernesto Ocampo was driving under the influence northbound on Shepherdsville Road just before midnight on Saturday.

Louisville Metro Police say three vehicles were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Shepherdsville and Newburg, when Ocampo drove his vehicle into the rear of a Toyota.

Police say this caused the Toyota to hit the Pontiac in front of them, which then caused the Pontiac to hit the Buick in front of them. Ocampo was allegedly speeding and there was "no evidence" of him trying to brake before he crashed into the Toyota.

The arrest citation states the passenger in the back of the Toyota, Mohammad Hussein, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

LMPD says the driver and front seat passengers of both the Toyota and Pontiac were taken to UofL for treatment, whereas the driver of the Buick went to the hospital to be "checked out."

Police say Ocampo was the sole occupant in his vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, "several empty and 1 full bottle of Corona" were found in Ocampo's vehicle. The arrest citation states his blood alcohol level was a .338, which is four times the legal limit of .08.

He was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, murder, wanton endangerment, and driving with no license.

