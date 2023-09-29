Homecoming festivities postponed after student brings weapon to Doss High School

Tanya Morris panicked after finding out. She texted her two children to see if they were safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was supposed to be homecoming at Doss High School; the football game played on, but homecoming festivities were postponed.

This comes after the school said a weapon was found on a student.

"Kids are bringing guns, knives, all of that it really scares me because my children leave me, and I know they're good when they leave, but I worry about them coming home with all the violence going on in JCPS," she said.

In the email sent to parents, the principal said the weapon was found before the student went to class and it was never used in a threatening manner.

Doss High School students told WHAS11 the discovery derailed their homecoming.

There was increased security during the day and at the football game.

"They was very proactive and I like that like I like how fast they moved to get it done before it got out of control," Morris said.

This incident comes weeks before JCPS installs weapon detection in schools.

During Tuesday's JCPS school board meeting, staff discussed the first phase of weapon detection being installed in high schools.

"First batch of high schools essentially the first half of schools beginning in later October and then again going through winter break," Katy DeFerrari said.

This gave Morris a little relief; she hopes this puts an end to students bringing weapons to school.

"That's all I want; they can install as much as they want, but the thing is, we have to make sure it works, and us as parents need to come together and check on our children because it starts at home," she said.

Morris said parents need to take charge and know what their students are bringing to school.

"So if you know what your kids are doing at all times then it will cut down the problem a lot," she said.

No one was hurt, but an entire school saw it's homecoming stopped at the last minute.

