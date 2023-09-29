JCPS Police investigating after student found with weapon at Doss High School

A Louisville high school had heightened security on Friday after JCPS Police found a weapon in a student's possession.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools high school had heightened security on Friday after a student was found with a gun at the school.

The principal sent an email to parents at Doss High School, disclosing that a student had a weapon with them at school and what school officials did to keep students safe.

According to the email, JCPS Police discovered a student had a weapon before they went to class and it was never used in a threatening manner.

School officials increased building security and followed safety procedures. The student who brought the weapon will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Handbook.

Email sent to parents after a weapon was found at school:

Dear Doss High School families,

Safety is our top priority and we will always thoroughly investigate any threat against our school community. I’m writing to ensure you have the most accurate information about a situation that impacted our school today.

This morning, JCPS Police determined a student had a weapon with them at school. The weapon was never used in a threatening manner and was discovered before the student went to class. We increased our building security level and followed our safety procedures during the investigation.

The student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and remind them that no weapons are allowed in JCPS buildings or buses. We all must continue to work together to maintain the safety of our school community.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office.

Thank you for all you do to support our students and staff at Doss High School.

Sincerely,

Julie Chancellor

Principal

This incident is being investigated by JCPS Police.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.