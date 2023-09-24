No one hurt after gunshots fired into air following Male High School football game; JCPS investigating

School officials said the incident happened Friday night in the Gheens parking lot as people were leaving the Male vs. PRP game.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS officials are investigating Friday night incident after gunshots were allegedly fired following a high school football game.

According to a letter sent to parents from Male High School principal Keith Cathey, he said the gunshots were heard in the Gheens parking lot. They believe someone fired shots into the air while people were leaving, according to their preliminary investigation. No one was injured.

“While we are thankful no one was hurt, actions like these are unacceptable. We must all work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and visitors. No weapons should ever be brought to a JCPS event,” Cathey said in the letter.

JCPS PD and LMPD are handling the investigation.

Officials said if they determine any JCPS students were involved in the incident, they will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.