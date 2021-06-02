1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits bicyclists on Dixie Highway

Louisville Metro Police said poor lighting in the area contributed to the crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning.

In a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a crash in the 7600 block of Dixie Highway near St. Andrews Church Road and Greenwood Road around 2 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a passenger vehicle heading north on Dixie Highway hit two bicyclists from behind in the right travel lane.

One bicyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, a woman, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Additional information about their identities has not been released.

Ruoff said poor lighting in the area may have contributed to the crash. The bicyclists were also wearing dark clothing. The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

