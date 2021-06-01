Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Fern Valley Road

Police said the person was injured in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, not too far from I-65, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Edgewood.

Metro Police responded to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn Motel around 9 p.m. and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That victim was taken to UofL Hospital, listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

