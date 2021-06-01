Investigator presents findings in investigation of former TARC director to Metro Council committee

David Beyer said he interviewed 70 people this past year and found there wasn’t any proper vetting when Ferdinand Risco was hired in February 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigator hired to investigate the former TARC director accused of sexual abuse, said a lack of due diligence led to problems at the agency.

David Beyer, a former FBI agent hired by Metro Council presented his findings to the Government Oversight Committee Tuesday night.

His full report was previously released last month.

Beyer said he interviewed 70 people this past year and found there wasn’t any proper vetting when Ferdinand Risco was hired in February 2017.

“The was abundant negative information out there involving Mr. Risco that would have caused anyone with any reasonability to question whether he was the right fit for TARC,” he expressed to the committee.

Beyer said a previous investigation done by TARC placed blame on Risco but the board had an obligation to oversee the director, including his spending.

During the meeting, Councilman Anthony Piagentini said Metro Council needs to set more expectations for the boards of some government agencies.

He later posted on Twitter that he’s planning to present legislative changes to stop future abuse.

