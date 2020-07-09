Three people, including a child, killed in crash on I-64W

The crash happened just after midnight near the Sherman Minton Bridge. Two adults and a 4-year-old boy died in the crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). The crash happened just after midnight near the Sherman Minton Bridge.

According to Dwight Mitchell with LMPD, an SUV was driving the wrong way in the left lane of I-64W when it encountered several oncoming vehicles. After the first vehicle swerved out of the way, the SUV hit another car head-on.

The driver of the SUV as well as the driver of the car it hit died at the scene. A 4-year-old boy in that car also died. Police believe the boy was the child of the driver of the second car.

A fourth vehicle was also hit during the crash, but police said no one else was injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

I-64W was shut down for several hours Monday morning as police investigated the crash. The interstate reopened just after 4 a.m.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

