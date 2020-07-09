Group urges community to stop the violence with 10-mile march from Shelby Park to Shawnee neighborhoods

After violence has gripped much of the community all summer, a local group says enough is enough.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local group in Louisville is saying enough is enough and calling for violence to end in the community.

No Limit Mo Parz, a car group that joins together for different community events set off on a 10-mile journey from Shelby to Shawnee Park.

They said it was about showing the community they want to see an end to gun violence as this summer has seen a record pace of homicides.

Several participating in Sunday’s walk have been personally impacted by gun violence – losing a friend or family member.

"We’re trying to stop a lot of the gun violence going on in the city. The last two months has been outrageous with murders and it’s just becoming a headache. Every day you have to wake up go outside and hope and pray you're not at the wrong place wrong time, hope that when your phone rings late at night it’s not saying that one of your family members has been gunned down," Dezaree Wells, the group’s president said.

Wells said it’s important to show young kids in the community there are other options than violence.

Organizers said they want to keep spreading the “stop the violence” message to other areas affected by gun by potentially doing another walk or caravan in the Newburg neighborhood.

