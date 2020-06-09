x
Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott tests positive for COVID-19

The 41st District representative said she will be under quarantine for 14 days, in an announcement made on Twitter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Representative Attica Scott said she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Scott, who represents Kentucky’s 41st District, said she was tested last week and received positive results when her test came back Sunday. 

She recorded a video message on Twitter Sunday evening.

“I’m going to adhere to the health department guidelines, and I am self-quarantining for the next 14 days until I get tested again,” she said. “I want to thank the health care workers who are testing folks daily, providing contact tracing – just taking care of us.”

Rep. Scott said her daughter, who is also a health care worker, tested negative. 

She’s urging everyone to continue social distancing and wearing masks. 

