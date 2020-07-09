S. Indiana fire museum honors firefighters lost during 9/11 attacks

The memorial, held at the Big Four Station, included a large flag raising between two ladder trucks, a short address, a bell ceremony and prayer.

CLARK COUNTY, Indiana — The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville honored those lost in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The museum said it regards of it being a few days before the anniversary but wanted to make sure people still remember those who gave their lives.

Officials with the museum said they have plans to develop an outdoor garden to honor firefighters in the region who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

