1 person killed in crash on Chamberlain Ln.

According to police, a semi trying to turn left into the parking lot of the Ford Truck Plant hit another car. The driver of the car was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a crash on Chamberlain Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Ln. Police believe a semi tractor-trailer that was turning left into the parking lot of the Ford Truck Plant hit a car headed northbound.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. Police did not provide any identifying information for either driver.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.

