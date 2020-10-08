KSP: Public help needed to identify human remains found in Cadiz

Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the body with pictures of items located with the body.

CADIZ, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating human remains found in a wood line beside a cemetery off Old Rocky Point Road near Cadiz, Kentucky.

According to a news release, an autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville on Monday.

Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the body with pictures of items located with the body including two bracelets, a pair of black AND1 shoes, a blue Reebok T-shirt, and what appears to be a necklace.

Anyone with information regarding who the items belong to or the identity of the human remains is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

