Homicides, shootings set monthly records in July; LMPD data shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to data from LMPD's Homicide unit, July topped monthly records over the past five years. In Louisville there were 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings.

In the last week of July, there were six shootings across the city in just one day.

“We’ve had two months in a row of record-breaking numbers of people getting shot,” said Christopher 2X, executive director of the nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers.

Christopher 2X said the surge in gun violence is especially troubling now during a pandemic and with civil unrest and protests continuing in Louisville because families have more trouble accessing school supports and other resources.

“Gun violence is devastating to families and kids left behind," said 2X "Kids can suffer long-term impacts, putting them behind in school and setting them back in life,” he said.

His organization, he provides guidance and support to families impacted by gun violence including helping with funeral arrangements and linking them to other resources including educational opportunities.

In June, there were 11 shooting homicides and another 80 shootings in which the victim lived.

“It’s unbelievable that July was even worse than June,” 2X said.

