MetroSafe: 3 to 4 cars struck by gunfire on I-264E; 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, one person is injured after a shooting took place in the area of I-264 eastbound. Three to four other cars were hit with gunfire as numerous people fled the area.

The victim was taken to Audubon Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries to the victim were.

According to Trimarc, two lanes are shut down on in the area.

A crash caused by the shooting happened at the 12 mile marker on the expressway. As seen in a tweet, police along with firefighters are on the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police Acitivity/Crash on I-264 EB at MM 11.8 (I-65) in Jefferson County. The right and center lanes are currently blocked. pic.twitter.com/GUveSEVW3a — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) August 16, 2020

Right now, the estimated closure time of the right two lanes is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

