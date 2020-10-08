Victim fatally shot in Shawnee neighborhood, police say

Police said a male was found shot in the 600 block of South 40th Street Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after one person was fatally shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to a Shot Spotter call in the 600 block of South 40th Street around 5:30 p.m. where they located a male that had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

