Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Louisville

Police said a victim is dead after losing control of his vehicle in the 700 block of 7th Street Road in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A single-vehicle accident has left a man dead in Shively, according to police.

Fourth Division officers responded to the 700 block of 7th Street Road in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

