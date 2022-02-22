Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A single-vehicle accident has left a man dead in Shively, according to police.
Fourth Division officers responded to the 700 block of 7th Street Road in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation suggests the man lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.