Greenberg: Louisville will receive millions in funding to fight impact of opioid addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city of Louisville will receive millions of dollars of funding to fight the impact of opioid addiction.

This money comes from legal settlements with opioid distributors, dispensers and manufacturers.

Greenberg said according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, Louisville lost more than 500 people last year to overdose.

"Over one person everyday is dying as a result of an overdose and substance addiction," he said. "One of the biggest reasons for all of those deaths is opioids and the impact of opioids like fentanyl goes beyond the deaths. It wrecks lives and families and contributes to challenges like homelessness and public safety."

He said by the end of this year, Metro Government and other local agencies will receive payments of over $7 million to support efforts to fight opioid addiction.

"Substance abuse, addiction, [it] kills more of our friends, neighbors and loved ones than homicides and traffic accidents combined," Greenberg said.

The first round of settlement funding includes $1.5 million that will be put toward organizations working in harm reduction and provide outreach, education, overdose prevention, Narcan distribution, screening for HIV and hepatitis C, and linkage to medical, mental health and social resources with a goal of expanding outreach and services to underserved populations.

Next, more than $250,000 will be given to the opioid settlement advisory board that Greenberg will appoint to help ensure funds produce transformative change.

And lastly, over $5 million will be available for additional organizations who submit competitive proposals later this fall that align with the approved uses of the settlement.

In 2022, officials announced that the city would receive $32 million over the course of 18 years to help work with people affected by substance use.

Last month, there was additional settlement agreements reached with opioid dispensers and manufacturers. Due to this, Greenberg said Louisville will receive more than $57 million in settlement funds over the life of the settlements. This is in addition to the state share of the opioid settlement dollars.

Companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic, like CVS and Walgreens, recently began settlement payments to Kentucky.

In total, the state will divvy up $317 million between local governments and the Commonwealth.

“To those affected by the opioid epidemic, in whatever way, I want you to know that we will work as hard as we can to make sure we make the most of this opportunity to bring hope and healing to our community,” Greenberg said. “These funds are hard-earned, and we owe it to every person and every family touched by the destruction of opioids to use this money to stop this devastation and prevent more misery. That is exactly what we plan to do.”

