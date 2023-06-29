Police: Kentucky man arrested in relation to 1-year-old daughter's death from fentanyl

Mount Washington Police Department responded to an unresponsive baby girl at a home on Beechwood Lane in April.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Police have arrested the father of a baby girl in relation to her death from fentanyl.

Mount Washington Police Department responded to an unresponsive baby girl at a home on the 200 block of Beechwood Lane on April 6.

Officers said they found 1-year-old Kamrynn Vanmeter unresponsive and "cold to the touch."

She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation was immediately launched to figure out what caused Kamrynn's death.

Officers eventually discovered that Kamrynn had fentanyl in her system. The medical examiner attributed her death to acute fentanyl intoxication.

Police said during the investigation, they found multiple suspected narcotics -- which tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kamrynn's father, Christopher Vanmeter, was indicted by a grand jury for the death of his daughter and he was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with manslaughter, two counts of wanton endangerment, and trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Christopher was taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where he is awaiting extradition to Bullitt County.

His bond is set at $500,000 full cash.

