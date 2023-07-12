Jackson County announces new program to treat substance use, reduce recidivism

Jackson County now joins 34 other Indiana counties in offering treatment for incarcerated individuals with opioid use disorder.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A new program to treat substance use and reduce recidivism in Jackson County was announced Wednesday.

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said the Medication Assisted Treatment Opioid Program was adopted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

According to a press release, Jackson County now joins 34 other Indiana counties in offering treatment for incarcerated individuals with opioid use disorder.

“When an individual with a substance use disorder is booked into Jackson County Jail, we’re now equipped with the tools to stabilize them, properly treat their disease, and support them on their path to recovery,” Meyer said. “Jackson County may be a small, rural community with limited resources; however, this program is proof that we can still make a large impact.”

Since 2019, officials said Indiana has put over $6 million toward medication for opioid use disorder to incarcerated individuals.

“With more than 80% of individuals in the justice system having a diagnosable substance use disorder, jails are ground zero for helping people restart their lives,” Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana, said. “Today, Jackson County takes an important step toward improving outcomes and making recovery possible for the incarcerated population.”

Jackson County also received a Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Center (C-CORC) grant from Centerstone.

The release states that the grant is part of a $3.4 million four-year award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to "provide a full spectrum of treatment and recovery support services to residents in nine Indiana counties."

The grant will help provide peer services to Jackson County incarcerated individuals, connecting them to services outside the jail and helping them in their re-entry process upon release.

