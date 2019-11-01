LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of fallen LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht is suing Metropolitan Sewer District and its now former-employee Roger Burdette after Burdette struck and killed Mengedoht during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.

In the lawsuit, Mengedoht's family claims that not only did Burdette show gross negligence in failing to yield the right-of-way to a police vehicle with its emergency lights, but MSD showed negligent in its duties to supervise, train and retain Burdette, a 10-year employee with the company at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Deadly crash takes life of LMPD officer Deidre Mengedoht

The family argues that because of this negligence, Mengedoht's estate is entitled to the reimbursement of any medical bills and reasonable burial expenses as well as compensation for damages.

MSD recently apologized for appointing a high-profile attorney to Burdette, and released that Burdette no longer works at MSD. A public defender was instead appointed to Burdette.

RELATED: MSD will not pay for legal defense of employee charged with killing LMPD detective

In his most recent court appearance, Burdette maintained his innocence but admitted he was on prescription medications at the time of the crash. He was denied home incarceration.

MORE: Detective Mengedoht laid to rest