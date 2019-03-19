LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The man facing charges in the death of an LMPD officer was released on home incarceration.

Roger Burdette’s bail was posted on March 18.

The deadly crash involving LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht happened on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Roger Burdette, a former MSD employee, was driving an MSD truck at the time of the crash. Thirty-two-year-old Deidre Mengedoht was conducting a traffic stop when she was hit.

According to a toxicology report, former MSD employee Roger Burdette had hydrocodone in his system.

Burdette did fail a field sobriety test on the day of the crash, his arrest report states he could not keep his balance and had difficulty following the officer's instructions during the test. He had admitted to officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs on the scene of the crash.

Roger D. Burdette is charged with one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and failure to give right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

