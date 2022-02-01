LMPD: Man charged in connection with human remains found at Louisville home

Two months after a body was found at a home in the Auburndale neighborhood, Louisville police say they have taken a man in custody in connection with the incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have taken a man into custody two months after a death investigation in Auburndale.

Metro Police’s Homicide Unit had been investigating human remains found on Cristland Road on Dec. 1.

Investigators said they have taken 57-year David Wood into custody and have charged him with abuse of a corpse in connection to the case.

No other information was released in the case.

However, neighbors told WHAS11 News in December the home where the remains were found was vacant.

Investigators are working with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to determine how the person died.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.