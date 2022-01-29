City settles with LMPD officer seen demonstrating outside of abortion clinic

The lawsuit was filed by Officer Matt Schrenger, who says his constitutional rights were violated when he prayed outside the downtown clinic while off-duty in 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Louisville is paying a Louisville Metro Police officer $75,000 after a wrongful suspension in 2021.

The money is to settle a lawsuit filed by Officer Matt Schrenger, against Mayor Greg Fischer, Chief Erika Shields and the department for violating his constitutional rights while off-duty.

A social media post showed Schrenger outside of the EMW Women’s Clinic in facility in March.

The 13-year veteran of the department said he stopped outside of Kentucky’s only abortion clinic to pray with his father on a public sidewalk.

Schrenger was suspended for more than four months with pay and was placed under investigation.

“The unfair discipline revealed undeniably content-based discrimination against Officer Schrenger’s personal pro-life views and violated his First Amendment rights,” his attorney Matt Heffron said.

