4 Metro Police officers plead guilty in work fraud scheme

The officers, charged in 2019, worked off-duty shifts at a company while on-duty with LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville Metro Police officers have pleaded guilty to a work fraud scheme.

Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley Spratt and Roniqua Youcum were charged in 2019 and were accused of working other jobs while on duty and then getting paid for both.

They pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to theft by deception.

Under the plea arrangements, the officers will avoid jail time if they follow several requirements including paying restitution and testifying in future proceedings against any or all co-defendants.

Officer Cortez Ernest was asked to resign from the department.

A fifth officer, Jackie Miller, is scheduled to go on trial in July. She was charged with criminal syndication, engaging in organized crime, theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutor say Miller organized and managed the other officers.

Court documents show charges against a sixth officer was dismissed in November.

