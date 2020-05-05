LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim has been identified nearly 24 hours after a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Tommy Tidwell, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.

Metro Police responded to the 2600 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and found Tidwell’s body.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

