LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim has been identified nearly 24 hours after a deadly shooting in the Russell neighborhood.
Tommy Tidwell, 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag.
Metro Police responded to the 2600 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and found Tidwell’s body.
Police do not have any suspects in this case.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
MORE ON WHAS11.COM
- Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood; LMPD looking for suspects
- 15-year-old dies after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
- 1 dead in Shively shooting
- Louisville facing a ‘pandemic of violent crime,’ LMPD Chief says
- Man found shot inside car dies, LMPD looking for suspects
- 15-year-old killed in shooting on 3rd Street Road
- Metro Police investigating shootings in Russell, Beechmont neighborhoods
- Death investigation underway after St. Matthews teen shot, killed
- Shootings in Louisville double during pandemic while families cope with new ways to grieve