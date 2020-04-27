LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured.

Police say the first incident happened in the 2500 block of West Market Street in the Russell neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a male, was found with a gunshot wound.

About 12 hours later, police responded to the 1000 block of Navaho Place in the Beechmont neighborhood. There, police say the found a male also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims in each incident were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

