LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are searching for answers and a suspect after a teenager was gunned down in the Shawnee neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to reports of the shooting in the 3900 block of Alford Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a 15-year-old male that had been shot.

He was transported to UofL Hospital where he later died from his injury. His identity has not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

