LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in Shively.

Shively Police say they received reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Gillette Avenue Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene, the located a man in his late 30’s to early 40’s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses say two to three people were seen running from the area, according to police. They did not have any descriptions of the subject.

The victim was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Shively Police.

