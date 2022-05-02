'He’s just not another dead Black man in the streets': Family seeking answers in murdered Louisville man's death

It's been one month since 44-year-old Cornell Johnston was found shot to death inside a car in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. The family is asking police for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is sending an emotional plea to the community one month after their loved one was gunned down in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Metro Police said they found 44-year-old Cornell Johnston inside a car shot multiple times on Jan. 5.

Since then, family members said they haven’t heard from police at all on any leads or updates in the investigation.

The family walked from Euclid Avenue to Taylor Boulevard to raise awareness of the unsolved murder.

“He was a very important part in our family, he’s just not another dead Black man in the streets,” a family member told WHAS11 News. “He was a human being who was loved. He was compassionate and we just want to find justice in his case.”

Anyone with information that can help police in this investigation are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

