Police investigating shooting on I-264E near Cane Run Rd.; all lanes shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting has been reported on I-264E near Shively., according to a spokesperson from MetroSafe.

MetroSafe said the incident happened sometime before 6 p.m. near the Cane Run Rd. exit. At least one person has been shot.

I-264E is shut down in that area while police investigate. Please avoid the area.

At this time, it is unclear how many people are involved or if there are any serious injuries.

