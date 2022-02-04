Two people shot at Indiana restaurant, Jeffersonville Police investigating

Jeffersonville Police Patrol Division (JPD) responded to a call at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, Keiare Reed, 31, was holding a gun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people inside a restaurant early Thursday morning.

According to a release from Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. Thursday at Pitt Stop Pub Grill on East 10th St. When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Keiare Reed, with a gun.

Parker said Reed did not immediately comply with officers and moved into the restaurant's doorway, blocking them from helping potential victims inside. After communicating with him, officers were able to arrest him without incident.

Through their initial investigation, Jeffersonville Police learned that Reed and a woman got into a fight at the restaurant. When a man stepped in to try and break them up Reed fired his weapon, striking two people.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. One of them had severe injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not specify if the people who were shot were the ones involved in the fight.

Reed is facing the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)

Criminal Recklessness (Level 3 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 5 Felony)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Invasion of Privacy (A Misd.)

Carrying a Handgun w/out a License (A Misd)

4 outstanding warrants

