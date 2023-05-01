Concrete plant gets final approval from Air Pollution Control District

When the Sunshine Industries concrete plant plan was first introduced in August 2022, it faced plenty of push back from Lake Forest residents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An eastern Jefferson County concrete plant has received final approval from the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District.

The company made changes to the plant including reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the mixer, building a berm and adding a turn lane.

Metro Council later approved the plan with conditions in January 2023:

The plant can't use Aiken Road for its concrete or supply trucks full of rocks and sand

The plant must plant evergreen trees across the property line to help hide the view

