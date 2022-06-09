Company changes plan for concrete plant in Lake Forest

An attorney for SI Ready Mix shared new renderings with WHAS11 News for their plant on Aiken Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A concrete company is making changes to its plans for a new plant after pushback from Lake Forest residents.

The changes include reducing the plant’s capacity, enclosing the mixer, building a berm and adding a turn lane.

Lake Forest residents said they have concerns about the project because of air quality, noise pollution and traffic.

The Air Pollution Control District still has to sign off on the proposal.

