LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family Scholar House in Louisville always helps our more vulnerable community members like single parents, kids who have aged out of foster care, and the elderly.

Last night, a post on Facebook asked just for diapers. This morning, they opened their doors and got so much more.

"I think right now that everyone is in fear and there's lots of anxiety and worry," Jaydee Graham, a family advocate for the group, said. "I think this is what's giving hope. This is what's giving light. This is showing what Louisville, Kentucky is about and what we can offer and how we can step up and love one another."

The Scholar House in Louisville has been taking care of non-traditional families for years, but with the added pressure of a global pandemic, they know they'll have to kick up their efforts to make sure their families have everything they need.

"When we got here, there was a line full of cars of people literally with smiles on their faces, with their trunks full of items," Graham said.

A simple social media ask for diapers turned into a room packed with all kinds of goods. Food, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, snacks, and even games filled the tables.

"I know what it's like as a woman who wants to rise and feel powerful to feel less than," Graham, a former member of the Scholar House program said. "I don't want any of our families to have to feel that way. If we can give without them having to ask, if we can provide without them having to feel unworthy of gaining these resources, all were doing is loving them right where they're at."

All donations are being cleaned, packaged up and delivered to the families front doorsteps to ensure social distancing.

"Coming in here today was like -- our mommas and our dads and our youth are all going to be taken care of, and it's because of you all," Graham said.

Family Scholar House will be taking donations at different campuses in metro Louisville as the week continues, so if you'd like to donate, call (502) 584-8090 to find out their location and what time you can come meet them.

